Mavs' Anthony Davis could be close to return from injury, but is listed as doubtful against Nets

The star forward was listed as doubtful for a game at the Brooklyn Nets to start a four-game trip Monday night.

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks’ Anthony Davis, center, in street clothes due to an injury, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)
AP Photo/Albert Pena

Anthony Davis could be close to returning to the Dallas Mavericks after a six-week injury absence, with the star forward listed as doubtful against the Brooklyn Nets to start a four-game road trip Monday night.

Davis hasn't played — and has been listed as out — since injuring his left groin in his Dallas debut on Feb. 8. That was about a week after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles and enraged many Mavericks fans.

The defending Western Conference champion Mavericks are in a tight race with Phoenix for 10th in the West, the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Dallas will be without Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season. The star guard tore the ACL in his left knee in a 122-98 loss to Sacramento on March 3.

While the injury to Irving could have been a reason for the Mavericks to consider shutting down Davis, he has continued to work toward a return, going on road trips and staying engaged with his teammates.

Davis had an abdominal injury before the trade, missing his last two games with the Lakers and the first two he could have played for Dallas.

When he did return in a 116-105 victory against Houston, Davis had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and all three of his blocks in the first half before pulling up lame late in the third quarter with the groin injury. He finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Seven of Dallas' remaining 11 games are on the road. There's a good chance Davis' return could happen on the four-game trip. Dallas is at the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Orlando on Thursday and Chicago on Saturday.

