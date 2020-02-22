Mavericks

Mavs All-Star Doncic Resting Ankle on Back-to-Back at Hawks

Kristaps Porzingis also is sitting to rest his surgically repaired left knee

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles before the game against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 18, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

All-Star Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is skipping the second night of a back-to-back in Atlanta to rest the right ankle he has sprained twice, an injury that sidelined him both times.

Doncic was listed as out with right ankle soreness for the visit to the Hawks on Saturday night. Fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis also is sitting to rest his surgically repaired left knee. It's the third straight back-to-back Porzingis has missed.

Doncic was out four games the first time he sprained the ankle in December, then another seven when the 20-year-old sensation did it again before the All-Star break. Doncic played the final game before the break and the first game back, a 122-106 win at Orlando on Friday.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

college basketball 31 mins ago

No. 3 Kansas Ends No. 1 Baylor’s 23-Game Winning Streak

Stars 35 mins ago

Blues Chase Bishop Early, Rout Stars in West Showdown

The Mavericks are 2-0 without their top two scorers, including a 123-100 home win over Atlanta on Feb. 1. The other win was at home against Charlotte.

Center Willie Cauley-Stein is out against Atlanta for personal reasons, and guard Seth Curry is questionable with right knee soreness that kept him out of consecutive games earlier this month.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MavericksLuka Doncic
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us