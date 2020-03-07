Mavericks, Stars Take Precautions Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars are preparing for a situation in which COVID-19 has even more of an impact on everyday life in the United States, according to officials with both teams.

The NBA sent a memo to its teams Friday that advised them to develop processes to be able to play games without fans or media in attendance due to coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier in the week, the league sent a separate memo to players telling them to avoid high-fiving fans and strangers, as well as taking any items for autographs.

"The NBA is obviously heavily invested trying to understand exactly what is going on talking to the CDC, the World Heath Organization. Our doctors and our trainers are having ongoing meetings with the league, getting continuous updates," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Saturday.

"Fortunately in Dallas we haven’t really been hit, so it hasn't been an issue at all. It’s inevitable that there will be cases in Dallas, but as long as everybody is vigilant and aware and keeps your hands in your pockets and everything's OK. But in the event something happens and it escalates, we’ll be prepared."

At the American Airlines Center Saturday afternoon, the Stars sent players to a podium for postgame interviews as opposed to letting media in the dressing room after the game.

"It's a serious situation and hopefully it can get figured out quicker than the alternative," Stars goalie Ben Bishop said. "Right now just take the precautionary measures to try to make sure this thing doesn't find its way into the league or into the sports world because obviously if it does it could be a tough thing."

The Stars' Saturday opponent, the Nashville Predators kept their dressing room open to the media following the game.