Mavericks Reportedly Hire Two-Time WNBA Champion Kristi Toliver as Assistant Coach

The Dallas Mavericks have hired Kristi Toliver as the team's first female assistant coach, according to multiple reports.

A source told The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend that the Mavericks have reached a contract agreement with Toliver, a longtime WNBA player and part-time NBA coach, to become the latest addition to Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd's staff.

Toliver has played in the WNBA for 12 years and is a two-time champion. She joined the league in 2009 and spent a season in Chicago before spending the next seven in Los Angeles. She left LA in 2017 to play for Washington before returning to Los Angeles this year.

She won WNBA titles with the Sparks in 2016 and the Mystics in 2019.

While in Washington, Toliver spent part of two seasons as an assistant coach for the Wizards on Scott Brooks' staff, according to NBC Sports.

Toliver is one of five female assistant coaches in the NBA and is the first to join the Mavs.