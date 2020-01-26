Mavericks Players React to Kobe Bryant’s Death

Dallas Mavericks players and other North Texas sports icons reacted to the news that Los Angeles Lakers' great Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday afternoon.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed when a helicopter crashed in foggy conditions and then caught fire on a hillside outside Los Angeles.

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

To all of my friends, thank you. Each of you have shared part of yourself with me and made my life better. I have tried to do the same. If you were here I would hug you like I just hugged my family. It hurts that it takes a tragedy to remind us of our mortality.#hugyourfriends — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Kristaps Porzingis did not write his own social media post, retweeted the below photo of Bryant and himself.

You gave me the shoes you were gonna wear on Christmas in Chicago. “If you aren’t working to be the best, then why do it at all.” These words have stuck with me ever since that day. #ripbean 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tgQR74Cy2j — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) January 26, 2020

RIP to an ICON!!!🙏🏾 Just devastating — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) January 26, 2020

Kobe 🙏 — José Juan Barea (@jjbareapr) January 26, 2020

Several former North Texas athletes also posted their reactions to Bryant's death on social media, including former Texas Rangers' player Michael Young, who grew up in Southern California.

As a born and bred LA kid, this is pure devastation. Kobe was LA sports. The grit, the spirit, the fight. Competitively, he was everything we wanted to be. Just thinking of my hometown right now. This cuts deep. 💔 — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) January 26, 2020

Just got back into Dallas and heard the news about Kobe. My heart just dropped and I feel empty. — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) January 26, 2020