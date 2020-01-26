Mavericks Players React to Kobe Bryant’s Death

Dallas Mavericks players and other North Texas sports icons reacted to the news that Los Angeles Lakers' great Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday afternoon.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed when a helicopter crashed in foggy conditions and then caught fire on a hillside outside Los Angeles.
Kristaps Porzingis did not write his own social media post, retweeted the below photo of Bryant and himself.
Several former North Texas athletes also posted their reactions to Bryant's death on social media, including former Texas Rangers' player Michael Young, who grew up in Southern California.