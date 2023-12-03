Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks make NBA history with 30-0 run in fourth quarter against Thunder

By The Associated Press

AP Photos

The Dallas Mavericks' 30-0 run Saturday night was good enough for NBA history, just not for a victory.

The Mavericks' run in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma City was the longest without allowing a basket in the play-by-play era, which dates to 1996-97.

The run lasted from 11:09 remaining in the game until 4:18, carrying Dallas from a 111-87 deficit into a 117-111 lead. But the Thunder regained control and won 126-120.

The NBA said the previous record was a 29-0 run by Cleveland against Milwaukee on Dec. 6, 2009.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas MavericksNBAMavs
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us