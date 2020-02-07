Luka Doncic

Mavericks Luka Doncic Drafted by Team LeBron for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Doncic will get to team up with his basketball idol for the first time.

By Brad Townsend - SportsDay

Vernon Bryant / Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer

Not that Luka Doncic needed more incentive to rehab his sprained right ankle, but he got exactly that Thursday night when his idol, LeBron James, picked him to play on Team LeBron in the Feb. 16 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

Doncic, who often has said that, while growing up in Slovenia, James was his favorite NBA player. So being James’ third selection, No. 5 overall, surely was a dream come true for the Mavericks’ 20-year-old point guard.

“#TeamLeBron,” Doncic tweeted, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

Go here to read the rest of the article from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

