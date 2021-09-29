Mavericks Guard Trey Burke Says He Has Not Received COVID-19 Vaccination

As the Dallas Mavericks season nears, one player has admitted to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Guard Trey Burke told reporters after practice on Wednesday that he has yet to receive the vaccination.

Trey Burke explains his current stance on COVID-19 vaccination, in aftermath of seeming anti-vax comment he made last night on IG. pic.twitter.com/7QmdKf1N9f — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 29, 2021

Burke in a follow-up explains what his decision-making process will entail in terms of deciding whether to get vaccinated. Jason Kidd has said Mavs are working toward 100% vaccination. pic.twitter.com/W0PhxGHLRa — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 29, 2021

The NBA released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions.

