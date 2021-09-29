Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Guard Trey Burke Says He Has Not Received COVID-19 Vaccination

trey burke
Vernon Bryant, The Dallas Morning News

As the Dallas Mavericks season nears, one player has admitted to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Guard Trey Burke told reporters after practice on Wednesday that he has yet to receive the vaccination.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The NBA released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions.

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Maverickscovid-19 vaccineNBATrey Burke
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us