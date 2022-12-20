Mavericks Forward Maxi Kleber Out Indefinitely Due to Hamstring Tear

Dallas Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber is out for the foreseeable future after tearing a hamstring.

The team said Tuesday morning that Kleber, 30, underwent surgery to repair a right hamstring tear that was injured in practice on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

"Kleber will begin rehabilitation immediately and there is no timetable for his return at this point," the team said.

It can take weeks or months to recover from a hamstring tear, depending on the severity.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Kleber, of Wurzburg, Germany, is a 5-year veteran of the NBA and has played for the Mavericks since 2017. Prior to his injury he'd played in 22 games and was averaging 6.2 ppg and 26 minutes on the floor.