Mavericks Avoid the Broom, Head Back to Cali for Game 5

On a rainy night that led to delays inside the American Airlines Center due to leaking inside the arena, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-109 to keep the best-of-seven series alive.

The Mavs, with Tuesday's win, are down 1-3 going into Game 5 in San Francisco on Thursday.

Luka Doncic nearly finished the night with a triple-double -- he had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Jalen Bruson all scored in the double digits. Maxi Kleber had 13 off the bench; Dinwiddie had 10.

Check back for a full game recap.