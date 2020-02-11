Mavericks

Mavericks at $2.4 Billion, One of the Top 10 Highest Valued NBA Teams

By Associated Press

Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade.

The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the New York Knicks -- worth $4.6 billion by the magazine's calculations -- ranking atop the league list.

The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.

The rest of the top 10: Chicago ($3.2 billion), Boston ($3.1 billion), the Los Angeles Clippers ($2.6 billion), Brooklyn ($2.5 billion), Houston ($2.475 billion), Dallas ($2.4 billion) and Toronto ($2.1 billion).

Forbes also calculated the revenue of the 30 NBA teams at a combined $8.8 billion last season, a new record, and forecast it would exceed $9 billion this season.

