Time to get that Green Jacket dry cleaned.

The Masters, considered by many to be golf’s signature tournament, is set to tee off next week.

Past champions will don their iconic green jackets at Augusta National Golf Club. After four rounds of golf, the weekend will end with last year's winner helping to place a new jacket on this year's champion, officially inducting the newest member into one of golf's most exclusive clubs.

Who might that new champion be?

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Masters.

When do the Masters start?

The 2025 Masters will begin on Thursday, April 10, with honorary starters teeing off at 7:30 a.m. ET, and run through Sunday, April 13.

Where is the Masters?

The Masters is held each year at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The famed course -- at roughly 7,500 yards -- is a par 72.

What is the Masters 2025 TV schedule?

Here is the TV and streaming schedule for the 2025 Masters tournament:

Thursday -- First Round

ESPN -- 3 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET (Streamed on Masters.com and the Masters App)

Friday -- Second Round

ESPN -- 3 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET (Streamed on Masters.com and the Masters App)

Saturday -- Third Round

CBS -- 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET (Streamed from noon to 2 p.m. on Paramount+ and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Masters.com and the Masters App)

Sunday -- Final Round

CBS -- 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET (Streamed from noon to 2 p.m. on Paramount+ and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Masters.com and the Masters App)

Is Tiger Woods playing in this year’s Masters?

Tiger Woods will not be playing in the 2025 Masters after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon.

That didn't stop him from making an April Fools joke about competing in the tournament...

P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :) https://t.co/H1Y1AOgn2v — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 1, 2025

As a former Masters winner, having won the Green Jacket five times, Woods has a lifetime invitation to play in the tournament every year.

Woods, who won his first Green Jacket in 1997 at 21 years old, has never missed the Masters cut in 24 starts as a professional. In last year’s tournament, he finished 16-over 304, the highest 72-hole score of his career.

Who is playing in the Masters?

Here is the full invitee list for the 2025 Masters.

Who won the 2024 Masters?

Scottie Scheffler won his second Green Jacket with a victory in the 2024 Masters, shooting 11-under 277 to edge Ludvig Aberg, who placed second at 7-under 281. Scheffler also won the 2022 Masters for what was his first career major victory.

How do you qualify for the Masters?

The Masters is by invitation only, meaning there are no qualifying tournaments. In order to qualify for invitation, players must meet one of the following 20 criteria, with occasional exceptions, per the Masters website.

1. Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)

2. Winners of the five most recent U.S. Opens

3. Winners of the five most recent Open Championships

4. Winners of the five most recent PGA Championships

5. Winners of the three most recent Players Championships

6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

7. Current US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current US Amateur Champion

8. Current The Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion (One year)

10. Current Latin America Amateur Champion (One year)

11. Current US Mid-Amateur Champion (One year)

12. The current NCAA DI men’s individual champion (one year; must remain an amateur)

13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s U.S. Open

15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s The Open Championship

16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship

17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

18. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

19. The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

20. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

It's one of the most iconic trophies in sports. But how is it made and how did the tradition start? Here are some fun facts about the Masters green jacket.