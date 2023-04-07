Masters Play Briefly Suspended During Second Round Due to Inclement Weather

Competition at the 2023 Masters was briefly suspended Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.

Augusta National Golf Club put second-round play on pause at 3:07 p.m. ET and proceeded to resume play 21 minutes later.

Due to inclement weather, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT. Play resumed at 3:28 p.m. EDT. — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

Forty golfers finished their second round before the suspension, while the rest of the field was on the course.

Brooks Koepka is currently the leader at 12-under for the tournament. Amateur Sam Bennett is next on the leaderboard at 8-under through two full rounds.

Third-place Jon Rahm (7-under) was in the second-to-last group to tee off on Friday and had completed just six holes at the time of the suspension.

Barring any further delays, everyone should be able to complete the second round on Friday. From there, the tournament can determine which players make the cut.

