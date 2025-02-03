Massive Luka banner brought down from outside the American Airlines Center

Less than 48 hours after he was traded, a massive banner with the photo of Luka Doncic, the one-time face and future of the Dallas Mavericks, was brought down outside the American Airlines Center.

The banner also featured other members of the Dallas Mavericks and members of the Dallas Stars.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A tribute built by fans after they learned of the trade was removed by arena security on Monday morning.

Doncic was surprisingly traded to the LA Lakers late Saturday night as part of a multi-player, three-team deal.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I thought I’d spend my career here, and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship,” Doncic said in a written farewell message to Mavs fans. “The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris also headed to the Lakers, while Anthony Davis and Max Christie went to Dallas. The Utah Jazz also were involved, getting Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-rounder from both the Mavs and Lakers.

The trade news broke shortly after the Lakers beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Davis was not with the Lakers for the game; he has been in Los Angeles because of an abdominal injury that needed assessing.

Doncic had not played for Dallas since Christmas when he exited a game with a strained left calf. The trade may come at a serious price for Doncic, who now can't sign a five-year supermax contract extension this summer that could have been worth around $345 million.

It was unclear if the Mavs would have offered such a massive deal. Doncic also would have had an option to leave as a free agent after the 2025-26 season, and other teams with hopes of landing the Slovenian star would certainly have planned for such scenarios.