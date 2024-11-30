Dallas Stars

Mason Marchment has two goals and assist as Stars beat Avs

Stars improve to 14-8 with the win, hold third in the Western Conference, Central Division

By The Associated Press

Nov 29, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) during the third period at the American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mason Marchment had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Friday night.

Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist each and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game skid. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves to run his record this season at American Airlines Center to 8-0 in his 200th NHL start.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev, who had won his previous six starts, stopped 19 shots.

The Stars took a 4-1 lead to the third before Lehkonen scored 1:02 into the period. Rantanen then pulled the Avalanche within one at 8:53, but Marchment's empty-netter with 2:43 left clinched Dallas' win.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson left early in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Nichushkin has a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists). The right wing has played seven games since returning from a six-month suspension and Stage 3 of the NHL-NHLPA player assistance program.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 7 hours ago

NFL playoffs: These teams have clinched or been eliminated from contention so far

2026 World Cup 8 hours ago

Dallas committee to receive FIFA broadcast center, fan fest update

Stars: Matt Duchene, who played his first eight-plus NHL seasons with the Avalanche after being their first-round draft pick in 2009, has 12 points in his last nine games and leads Dallas with 27 points.

Key moment

Oettinger made point-blank stops on Joel Kiviranta and Ivan Ivan with about 4 1/2 minutes to play..

Key stat

Dallas went 2 for 4 on the power play after coming in with the league’s worst home power play at 7.4% (2 for 27). Colorado came in with the NHL’s worst road penalty kill at 66.7% (18 for 27).

Up Next

Avalanche host Oilers on Saturday, and Stars host Central Division-leading Winnipeg on Sunday.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas StarsNHL
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us