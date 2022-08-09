Ex-NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Arrested for Suspected DUI in Las Vegas

Former National Football League star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police said in a tweet posted Tuesday.

Lynch, an Oakland native who played college football at Cal Berkeley, played in the NFL from 2007 to 2019, including an early retirement that saw him miss the entire 2016 season. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Raiders during his career.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2)

This is not Lynch's first run-in with the law involving him operating a car.

In 2008, he pled guilty to a hit-and-run charge that resulted in his license being suspended when he struck a woman with his car at 3:30 a.m. in Buffalo, N.Y. When questioned, he said he didn't know that his car had hit "anyone or anything."

Four years later, Lynch was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and registered a reported 0.10 blood alcohol content (BAC), 0.2 over the legal limit to drive. He avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving in exchange for two years probation, a $1,033 fine and attending drivers' safety classes.

Lynch is known to be private and was particularly hesitant toward the media throughout his career. His most recent activity included becoming a minority owner of the Seattle Kraken and reportedly taking on a more active role mentoring current NFL players on financial advice through his management agency, Beastmode Marketing.

Since a second retirement in 2019, Lynch has flirted with a return to the league. During the 2020 season, the 36-year-old said he would entertain opportunities from Super Bowl contenders.

In his 12 seasons in the NFL, Lynch was named to five Pro Bowls, the 2010s All-Decade team and was a key member of the Seahawks' 2014 Super Bowl routing of the Denver Broncos.