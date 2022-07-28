MLB

Marlins Pitcher Daniel Castano Hit in Head by Line Drive Vs. Reds

Castano was able to walk off the field under his own power

By Eric Mullin

Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano hit in head by line drive vs. Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano was involved in a scary scene during Thursday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

In the bottom of the first inning at Great American Ball Park, Castano was hit in the head by a comebacker off the bat of Donovan Solano.

The line drive, which had an exit velocity of 104.3 miles per hour, deflected off of Catano's head and into the air before being hauled in by third baseman Joey Wendle for the out.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Castano stayed on the ground for a short while as he was tended to by medical personnel. Solano came over to check on Castano after he stood up and the southpaw was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Euro 2022 19 mins ago

England, Germany Set for Historic Euro 2022 Final

NFL 27 mins ago

5 Guys We Think Might Lead the NFL in Rushing This Season

The Marlins have yet to provide an update on Castano, who was replaced in the game by Jeff Brigham.

Castano, 27, was called up from Triple-A ahead of Thursday's start. He entered the outing with a 1-3 record and 3.86 ERA across nine appearances with the Marlins this season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBCincinnati RedsMiami Marlins
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us