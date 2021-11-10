Aaron Rodgers

Mark Hamill Roasts Aaron Rodgers for Wearing ‘Star Wars' Sweatshirt

The iconic 'Star Wars' actor didn't hold back his comments on Aaron Rodgers' choice of attire on the 'The Pat McAfee Show'

By James Best

Even Luke Skywalker is shaking his head at Aaron Rodgers.

Mark Hamill, who played the famous Jedi in the iconic "Star Wars" movie series, fired off a tweet on Wednesday roasting the Green Bay Packers quarterback for his choice of attire on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week.

Rodgers apologized Tuesday for misleading people when he said he was "immunized" while wearing a "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" sweatshirt. 

"Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?" Hamill tweeted.  

The 37-year old QB is a huge "Star Wars" fan. He dressed up as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the 2015 premiere of  "The Force Awakens" and even mentioned Ewoks during his time guest-hosting "Jeopardy!", so Hamill's dig has got to hurt a bit.

At this point, only the force can stop the criticism coming at Rodgers as he prepares to return to the field Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

