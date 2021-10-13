DallasNews.com

Mark Cuban on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates: ‘I Require My Employees to Be Vaccinated'

Cuban’s statement comes the same week Gov. Greg Abbott declared Texas businesses cannot order their workers or customers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

By Selby Lopez - The Dallas Morning News

With just under two weeks until the Dallas Mavericks’ season opener, owner Mark Cuban has made his stance known on COVID-19 vaccinations. And it doesn’t appear that he will be backing down any time soon.

“It is your choice. It is absolutely, positively up to you. But there are consequences that come with that,” Cuban said during an appearance on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, a Spotify podcast. “If you work for me, I require my employees to be vaccinated unless there’s a doctor’s reason where they can’t be. I don’t want my kids to be at risk, so the consequences of you not being vaccinated is I’m not going to shut the [expletive] up. I’m going to be in your mother[expletive] ear driving you mother[expletive] crazy.”

Cuban’s statement on vaccinations comes the same week that Gov. Greg Abbott declared that Texas businesses cannot order their workers or customers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

