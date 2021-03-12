March's Wingstop Scholar Athlete: Vianna Ho

Like for many North Texas students, the 2020 and 2021 school year for Garland Naaman Forest High School senior Vianna Ho has presented its challenges.

"I feel like this year, because (it's been) virtual, playing high school soccer, select soccer and doing school at the same time, this year has been more stressful than any year," Ho said.

But through the stressful senior year, she has excelled -- as a student with a 4.3 GPA and an athlete on an all-district soccer team that taught her many things along the way.

"I started as a freshman on varsity and started really scared, but they made me feel comfortable, safe, and like I was included," Ho said. "One of the things I'm going to miss the most is having that family bond with that team."

But it's not the only team she has been a part of. She also has volunteered with the Buddy League, helping kids with disabilities play sports, with student council, as Naaman Forest High School's senior president, and in the medical field in which she hopes to pursue a career someday, already as a certified electrocardiogram technician as a senior in high school.

"What you've already done in high school, on the field, and outside and inside the classroom blows me away," said Wingstop brand partner Todd Murrah. "It's great for Wingstop to be partners and acknowledge great student-athletes like Vianna.

Congratulations on being named the Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month!