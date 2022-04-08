Mansfield

Mansfield Sixth Grader to Throw First Pitch at Rangers' Home Opener Monday

Rangers have also invited Opal Lee to throw out the first pitch on Friday during Jackie Robinson Day

A Mansfield sixth-grader will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Rangers' home opener on Monday.

Orion Jean, a sixth-grader who was recently named Time Magazine's "Kid of the Year," will throw the first pitch to Hall of Fame catcher Pudge Rodriguez.

NBC 5 has profiled Jean several times over the past few months.

Jean has worked tirelessly to promote literacy, fight hunger, and spread kindness.

He reached his goal of collecting 500,000 books for kids in need in three months as part of his Race to Kindness campaign.

He collected hundreds of toys for kids at North Texas hospitals, and he collected 100,000 meals for people in need during the pandemic.

The Texas Rangers will kick off their season against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 8, and the home opener will be April 11 against the Colorado Rockies.

On Friday, April 15, all MLB teams will take part in the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier. As part of Friday's celebration, Fort Worth's own Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, will throw out the first pitch.

Lee, who is 95, will be escorted to the mound by former Rangers Ferguson Jenkins and Al Oliver.

