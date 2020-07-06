Major League Soccer Withdraws FC Dallas Out of Orlando Tournament

FC Dallas has announced that it has been withdrawn from the "MLS is Back Tournament" after 10 players and one coach tested positive for COVID-19.

"As we continue to focus on the well-being of our players, coaches and staff who are in isolation in Orlando, we understand it is not in their best interests to compete at this time," said FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez through a press release. "While we're disappointed, the health and safety of our traveling delegation as well s our league partners is our highest priority."

The team said that they will cooperate with MLS and local health officials in Florida and Texas on a plan that can safely bring the team back to Frisco.

"We absolutely agree with the league's decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the 'MLS is Back Tournament' out of safety concerns for our players and staff," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt through the same press release. "We're looking forward to resuming the 2020 season once the entire club is healthy and in a position to play competitive matches at the highest level."

FC Dallas was scheduled to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday as its opening match of the tournament, but that game was postponed.

The "MLS is Back Tournament" will run from July 8 through Aug. 11.

Out of the 557 players in Orlando, 13 total players have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, with 10 of those positive cases being from FC Dallas.