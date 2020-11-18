Major League Cricket Signs Lease to Develop Stadium in Grand Prairie

Major League Cricket has received approval from the City of Grand Prairie to begin an extensive redevelopment of AirHogs Stadium.

The long-term lease agreement will allow for the creation of the organization's first major cricket stadium in the United States, Major League Cricket said.

American Cricket Enterprises, along with USA Cricket, has retained the design firm HKS to repurpose and design the second professional-level cricket stadium ever build in the country.

The stadium used to be a minor league baseball facility when it was the home of the Texas AirHogs, and it will now be renamed and transformed into a cricketing facility.

Major League Cricket said the redevelopment is scheduled to take place throughout 2021 before hosting the Dallas franchise of Major League Cricket that will launch in 2022.

The venue will also serve as the headquarters of USA Cricket and its premier high performance center, Major League Cricket said.

The baseball diamond at the Grand Prairie stadium will be converted into an international size cricket field capable of hosting major international competitions. Training nets, batting lanes, and two additional outside turf fields will also be installed at the venue.

According to Major League Cricket, the stadium will be the centerpiece of USA Cricket's efforts to bring major international events to the United States.

The new venue is slated to be ready for cricket in the spring of 2022, but it will serve as a high performance center for the USA Cricket Men's and Women's National Teams in the interim, Major League Cricket said.

The league is currently looking for players who will compete in four conferences, the Western, Central, Eastern and Southern. Three Texas teams would play in the Central Conference along with teams from Illinois and Michigan.