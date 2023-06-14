Major League Cricket debuts next month in Grand Prairie

Cricket season is around the corner. And no, not the insect.

The full schedule of America's first-ever professional franchise cricket league was announced on Tuesday.

Nineteen cricket matches will take place at venues in Texas and North Carolina. The Texas matches will be held in Grand Prairie, with the first game kicking off at Grand Prairie Stadium on July 13.

The Texas Super Kings will open the season against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the new 7,200-capacity Grand Prairie Stadium.

The stadium was originally home to the Texas AirHogs, a former professional baseball team. The stadium was converted to a cricket-specific venue that will now champion the start of MLC in the U.S.

The first-ever MLC Championship Finals will also take place at Grand Prairie Stadium with the final match on July 30. Fans can purchase tickets for individual games or the season here.