Major Arena Soccer League Announces New Commissioner, Chairman, and President of Media

After a nationwide search and thorough vetting process, the Major Arena Soccer League has selected JP Dellacamera, Shep Messing, and Keith Tozer to lead the league going forward.

Tozer, a former MISL player and coach, will serve as MASL Commissioner.

He was the first player selected overall in the inaugural MISL college draft for the Cincinnati Kids in 1978.

In various indoor stops, Tozer became the coach to win the most games in indoor soccer history with over 700 wins, and six league titles, in addition to eight Coach of the Year Awards.

He led the Milwaukee Wave in various leagues from 1992-2014. Tozer also guided the US Futsal Men's National Team for 20 years, winning two CONCACAF Gold Medals.

Former NY Arrows goalkeeper Messing will become the league's first Chairman.

He was the first MISL signing in 1978, and he led the New York Arrows to win the first four championships.

Messing was a two-time All American goalkeeper at Harvard University, played with his teammate Pele on a New York Cosmos championship team, was a member of the 1972 United States Olympic Soccer Team at the Munich Olympic Games, and capped 14 times by the United States. He was also the founder of Global Sport Group, LLC, an international soccer agency.

Since 2001 he has worked as a television commentator on the MSG Networks for the New York Red Bulls on Major League Soccer telecasts. He also broadcast four World Cups for ESPN, along with Olympic Games on NBC and international games for Fox Sports.

Dellacamera, the former TV voice for the original MISL, will also become the league's president of communications and media.

Dellacamera is a broadcast veteran of 15 World Cups. He worked for both the Pittsburgh Spirit and the St. Louis Steamers as their TV Voice, and later became the Voice of the MISL for their game of the week package on ESPN.

He was recognized by the National Soccer Hall of Fame as the Colin Jose Media Award winner in 2018, and was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame in 2019.

He has been the TV Voice of the Philadelphia Union since 2010 and has worked for ESPN, FOX, NBC, ABC, and CBS Sports.

Dellacamera and Messing are also Managing Directors of the Connecticut Fusion of United Women's Soccer.

The trio will begin their work in their new leadership roles starting on June 15.