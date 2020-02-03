Mahomes’ East Texas Hometown Celebrates Super Bowl Win

Whitehouse, Texas has a population of 7,660. It's about an hour and 45-minute drive southeast of Dallas. It's not a place that got a lot of visitors, until this past week.

Whitehouse is the hometown of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback.

"We had a couple who came in from Kansas City and they said, 'Well, we couldn't make it to Miami, so we decided to come see his hometown,'" said Rebecca Priester, owner of Whitehouse Flowers. "All week we've had people stop by to take pictures."

If you drive through town, you'll see Kansas City Chiefs flags flying and red and gold signs staked in a place that was firmly Dallas Cowboys country.

"I like to see the Cowboys win, but I'm also a fan of the underdog," said Gary Grant of Rockwall as he took a picture of Whitehouse Flowers' Chiefs/Mahomes yard display. "I came to eat lunch at Dairy Queen and I came to Dairy Queen here because of Patrick Mahomes."

"Everybody's proud of him," Priester said. "I remember watching him play basketball and football, and of course he stood out then, and he did a great job at (Texas) Tech, but I do remember speculation of, 'Oh, I don't know if he can do that in the NFL'. He's just blown that all out of the water and done awesome."

Priester said she's been so busy with Super Bowl season that she hasn't had time to prepare for the busy Valentine's season.

"It was so awesome," Natalie Buckley said of the Super Bowl as she scraped away the floral shop's window paint that cheered on the Chiefs and Mahomes to paint a new window declaring the win. "So now it's the real deal. We can be loud and proud about it now!"