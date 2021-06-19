Mabrey Has Career-High 28, Wings Hit 17 3s, Beat Lynx 95-77

Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 28 points and hit five of Dallas' franchise-record 17 3-pointers to help the Wings beat the Minnesota Lynx 95-77 on Saturday night.

Mabrey shot 9 of 13 from the field and tied the club single-game record for points off the bench. Arike Ogunbowale made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points and six assists for Dallas (6-7).

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ogunbowale had eight points, three assists and two steals, and Mabrey had five points on 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line, in the first quarter as the Wings jumped to a 29-14 lead.

Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield each had 17 points and two steals for the Lynx (5-7). They beat Dallas 85-73 on Thursday night.