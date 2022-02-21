Luka Doncic

Luka's Hug With Michael Jordan Caps All-Star Weekend

The Mavericks’ young phenom waited his turn to check-in, then immediately made an impact

By Callie Caplan, The Dallas Morning News

The first of these 10 observations about Luka Doncic and the Mavericks during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend started with a question.

Where was Doncic?

Doncic on Sunday night officially became the seventh player in NBA history to participate in three All-Star Games before turning 23, but his appearance Sunday took longer than his first two.

After finishing outside the top two in fan, player and media voting for the Western Conference backcourt, he joined Team LeBron as a reserve, not a starter.

Click here to read the top 10 Doncic observations from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Luka DoncicDallas MavericksMichael Jordannba all-star game
