‘Luka Mania' comes to a sudden, unexpected end for Dallas Mavericks fans

The most difficult goodbyes are the ones that emerge unexpectedly.

For Dallas Mavericks fans, what felt like the beginning of the middle chapters of a historic career for Luka Doncic in a Mavs uniform is, instead, the end of the road – and the most unexpected goodbye in franchise history.

Less than 48 hours after he was traded, a massive banner with the photo of Luka Doncic was brought down outside the American Airlines Center.

The five-time All-NBA first-team player and five-time NBA All-Star is yet to celebrate his 26th birthday.

Selected and traded for by the Mavericks with the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Luka Mania accomplished the seemingly impossible – somehow bridging the end of what Mavs fans believed was the unmatchable Dirk Nowitzki era in Dallas – quickly taking over Dallas-Fort Worth as the 19-year-old basketball phenom was named the unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year award winner.

The only thing that surpassed the magic Luka displayed during games was the humor and creativity he displayed before the games even began, with trick shots and practical jokes with Dallas teammates who never knew what number 77 would do next.

The love for Luka in DFW extended beyond basketball, with the name “Luka” skyrocketing in popularity in the North Texas area, with many fans naming their children after their favorite Mavericks basketball player.

But maybe the fullest display of hope for the future was the run Doncic took Mavericks fans on in 2024, leading the NBA in scoring – including a 73-point game against the Atlanta Hawks – and then leading the Mavericks from the five-seed through playoff series wins against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder… and then the Minnesota Timberwolves… before eventually reaching the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

A loss in the NBA’s championship round had Mavs fans disappointed in the result, but believing the best was still yet to come – because Luka would lead the way.

Supporters assembled outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas to bid their farewells and voice their frustrations after Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers over the weekend. NBC 5's Keenan Willard has more.

But instead, it is now Mavericks fans saying goodbye to one of the most popular players in franchise history, a 25-year old all-time great talent who leaves Dallas – and many children who are named after him – having never asked to be traded and with Mavericks fans wondering what could have been.

Luka Mania is no more in North Texas, as the Mavericks have unexpectedly traded one of the greatest players in franchise history.