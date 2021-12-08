Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Responds to Criticism About Weight, Conditioning: ‘I've Got To Do Better'

During the Mavs-Nets broadcast, TNT analyst Reggie Miller acknowledged Doncic’s recent injuries but didn’t view them as an excuse

Lola Gomez / The Dallas Morning News

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 28 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in Tuesday night’s loss to the Nets, but that didn’t excuse him from criticism during the TNT broadcast.

Several times, analyst Reggie Miller commented on Doncic’s weight, fitness, and health.

“To me, looking at him, this is the heaviest I’ve probably ever seen Luka look, right now,” Miller said. “And I know he’s had a long year with the Olympics, but look how he’s plodding up and down. He’s not really running.”

Doncic suffered left knee and ankle sprains Nov. 15 and missed the next three games. Coach Jason Kidd said Doncic is still feeling the effects, too, as he missed Saturday’s loss to Memphis with ankle soreness.

This article tagged under:

Luka DoncicDallas Mavericks
