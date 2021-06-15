Luka Doncic Named to All-NBA First Team for Second Straight Year

For the second straight year, the Mavericks' Luka Doncic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, becoming the youngest player in league history to earn multiple first team selections.

Doncic ranked sixth in the NBA at 27.7 points per game and fifth in the league at 8.6 assists per game.

Doncic was joined on the All-NBA First Team by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State's Stephen Curry, Denver's Nikola Jocic and the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard.

This season, Doncic rose to 11th on the NBA's all-time triple-doubles list and started his second straight All-Star Game. He is just the sixth player to start two such events before his 23rd birthday.

Doncic is just the second Mavericks player ever to be named to the first team, joining Dirk Nowitzki, who was selected four times.

The other players who earned two first team selections before turning 23 were Kevin Durant, Rick Barry and Max Zaslofsky. The only other players to be selected twice in their first three seasons were Tim Duncan, Penny Hardaway, Larry Bird, George Gervin and David Thompson. The latter two men came to the NBA from the ABA.

