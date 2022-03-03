Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Named Player of the Month, Joins Nowitzki in Franchise Award Record

February has been a big month for the two-time Player of the Month honoree

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

For the Dallas Mavericks' very own, February means birthday celebrations and now it marks another big title: Player of the Month.

In an announcement released Thursday, the NBA named Luka Doncic the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for February.

This will be the second time Doncic has received the title joining Dirk Nowitzki as one of the only players in franchise history to win multiple Player of the Month awards.

Doncic (6-7, 230) led the Mavericks to a 7-3 month with averages of 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 37.1 minutes.

During the Mavericks' Feb. 10 game against the L.A. Clippers, the guard scored 30-plus points in seven of those 10 games, including a career-high 51 points leading to a 112-105 win.

The three-time All-Star posted consecutive triple-doubles in Dallas' victories over Philadelphia on Feb. 4 (33 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists) and Atlanta on Feb. 6 (18 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists), giving him 45 triple-doubles for his career.

The Ljubljana, Slovenia native scored 45-plus points three times in Dallas' final four games leading up to the All-Star break, joining Stephen Curry as the only player with three 45-point efforts in all of 2021-22.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Serena Williams 45 mins ago

Serena Williams Mixed Up With Sister Venus in NY Times Print Article

Dallas Mavericks 3 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks Relaxing Masking Policy at AAC

Doncic, who turned 23-years-old Feb. 28, totaled 199 points in the five games from Feb. 8 to Feb. 17, breaking his own franchise record of 186 for the most points over a five-game stretch.

Despite missing 15 games this season, he still ranks second in the league in 20-point, five-rebound, five-assist outings.

Dallas currently sits at a season-high 12 games above 500 (37-25) and in fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks have gone 21-7 (.750) since Dec. 31.

This article tagged under:

Luka DoncicNBADallas MavericksPlayer of the Month
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us