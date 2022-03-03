Luka Doncic Named Player of the Month, Joins Nowitzki in Franchise Award Record

For the Dallas Mavericks' very own, February means birthday celebrations and now it marks another big title: Player of the Month.

In an announcement released Thursday, the NBA named Luka Doncic the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for February.

This will be the second time Doncic has received the title joining Dirk Nowitzki as one of the only players in franchise history to win multiple Player of the Month awards.

Doncic (6-7, 230) led the Mavericks to a 7-3 month with averages of 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 37.1 minutes.

During the Mavericks' Feb. 10 game against the L.A. Clippers, the guard scored 30-plus points in seven of those 10 games, including a career-high 51 points leading to a 112-105 win.

The three-time All-Star posted consecutive triple-doubles in Dallas' victories over Philadelphia on Feb. 4 (33 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists) and Atlanta on Feb. 6 (18 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists), giving him 45 triple-doubles for his career.

The Ljubljana, Slovenia native scored 45-plus points three times in Dallas' final four games leading up to the All-Star break, joining Stephen Curry as the only player with three 45-point efforts in all of 2021-22.

Doncic, who turned 23-years-old Feb. 28, totaled 199 points in the five games from Feb. 8 to Feb. 17, breaking his own franchise record of 186 for the most points over a five-game stretch.

Despite missing 15 games this season, he still ranks second in the league in 20-point, five-rebound, five-assist outings.

Dallas currently sits at a season-high 12 games above 500 (37-25) and in fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks have gone 21-7 (.750) since Dec. 31.