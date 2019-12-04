Luka Doncic Mania Means Big Bucks in Merchandise Sales

It's a Dallas Mavericks player whose name may be a little difficult for fans to say.

But they can definitely tell you why they like Luka Doncic.

"I like how he like dribbles the ball whenever his opponents come to him," 10-year-old Megas Deltoro said.

That's why fans young and old are snatching up #77 just as fast as they can. The Hangar Team Store in American Airlines Center had to restock a Doncic display eight times during one game.

"Our arena business is still up 31 percent," Mavericks Vice President of Merchandise and Brand Marketing Alison Panasik said. "Our web business is up almost 100% up from last year."

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were also up 177% over last year.

Tom McCollum is a longtime fan and season ticket holder since 2003. He said this is even a different kind of excitement than Dirk Nowitzki brought to the city.

"We didn't have this at this stage with Dirk," McCollum said. "I was around year one with Dirk and I was excited. But we didn't have these kind of results. My gosh the guy is averaging almost a triple double."

And all fans are hoping they can ride the Luka wave to a successful ending.

"It puts Dallas back on the map again you know championship," Mavericks fan Daniel Garcia said.