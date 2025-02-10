Luka Doncic, ‘Your new neighbor,' announces big donation to LA wildfire recovery

Ahead of his debut Monday night with the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic made a large donation to the area's wildfire recovery effort.

Doncic said he is donating $500,000 from his foundation to the wildfire recovery effort.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a social media post, Doncic said he is committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds and fields damaged by wildfires so that kids can have a safe place to play.

Doncic signed the post, "Your new neighbor."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Doncic was traded to Los Angeles last week in a multi-player deal that sent Lakers star Anthony Davis to the Mavs. Davis was injured over the weekend in his debut game for Dallas and is out for an undetermined amount of time.

The Lakers host the Jazz Monday night. Tip-off is 9:30 p.m. CT.