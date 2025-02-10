Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, ‘Your new neighbor,' announces big donation to LA wildfire recovery

NBA superstar announces donation to rebuild parks, playgrounds before his first game with new team

By NBCDFW Staff

LeBron James (2-i) junto a Luka Doncic (c) de Los Angeles Lakers celebran esta sábado, en un partido de la NBA entre Los Angeles Lakers y Indiana Pacers en el Crypto.com Arena en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos). EFE/ Javier Rojas
EFE

Ahead of his debut Monday night with the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic made a large donation to the area's wildfire recovery effort.

Doncic said he is donating $500,000 from his foundation to the wildfire recovery effort.

In a social media post, Doncic said he is committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds and fields damaged by wildfires so that kids can have a safe place to play.

Doncic signed the post, "Your new neighbor."

Doncic was traded to Los Angeles last week in a multi-player deal that sent Lakers star Anthony Davis to the Mavs. Davis was injured over the weekend in his debut game for Dallas and is out for an undetermined amount of time.

The Lakers host the Jazz Monday night. Tip-off is 9:30 p.m. CT.

