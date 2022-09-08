Luka Doncic Files Petition for Trademark Control in Legal Conflict With His Mom

On the same day Luka Doncic powered Slovenia to a big EuroBasket win over Germany, he continued to fight for trademark control of his name and brand.

Doncic on Tuesday filed a petition with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in an effort to cancel the registration of a trademark — “LUKA DONCIC 7″ — that his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, currently owns, according to documents provided by his law firm, Brown Rudnick.

NBA insider Marc Stein first reported the news.

According to USPTO public records, Doncic, then 19 years old, gave consent to Poterbin to register “LUKA DONCIC 7″ in November 2018, and the trademark was officially registered in January 2020.

Doncic used that logo — his name with the “L” as an upside down 7 and another 7 underneath the “D” to incorporate his jersey number — early in his NBA career. Poterbin, at the time, provided “assistance and guidance for his off-court business opportunities,” according to the petition.

In July 2021, the petition states Doncic provided written notice to his mom that he no longer consented to the use and registration of the trademark because he wanted to consolidate his brand without her involvement.

