Luka Doncic Will Miss Wednesday's Game After Turning Ankle Monday

Dallas Mavericks star forward Luka Doncic will miss Wednesday's game against the Suns after twisting his ankle near the end of Monday's game, the team says.

The team tweeted just after 4 p.m. that Doncic's left knee and left ankle will keep him out of the lineup Wednesday.

The team also said Maxi Kleber will miss the first of two games against the Suns due to a left oblique strain.

Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) and Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will both miss tomorrow night’s game in Phoenix. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 16, 2021

The Dallas Morning News’ Callie Caplan reported Doncic was on the Mavs’ plane to Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, indicating he may be back in the lineup before the team resumes play after Thanksgiving break.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein said on Twitter that Doncic's injury was not believed to be serious.

The Mavericks are treating this on a game-by-game basis for now, I'm told, and as @CallieCaplan just reported Dončić has indeed accompanied the team on Dallas' flight to Phoenix this afternoon for two consecutive games against the Suns, followed by two in LA against the Clippers. https://t.co/6eGZsx6Buw — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 16, 2021

The team is headed to the west coast for four games, two against the Suns and two against the Clippers, and will return home on Nov. 23.

The Mavericks are 9-4 on the year so far and are in third place in the West, one game behind the Suns and two behind the Warriors.