Mavs point guard Luka Doncic donated 100 pairs of Air Jordan 1s to UT Southwestern Medical Center health care staff Tuesday.

His donation to the frontline workers of the pandemic was a sentiment to send a thank you for their work over the past year, including their current organization and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Doncic could not attend in person due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols but said thank you to the health care workers via Twitter.