Luciano Acosta, rookie goalkeeper Michael Collodi lead Dallas to 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

Luciano Acosta scored in first-half stoppage time after Real Salt Lake lost rookie Ariath Piol to a red card in the 23rd minute

Luciano Acosta scored in first-half stoppage time after Real Salt Lake lost rookie Ariath Piol to a red card in the 23rd minute, and FC Dallas held on for a 1-0 victory behind goalkeeper Michael Collodi in his league debut at America First Field on Saturday night.

Piol, a 20-year-old forward, did not last long in his fourth career start for Real Salt Lake (2-3-0).

Dallas (2-2-1) didn't take advantage until the seventh minute of stoppage time when Acosta scored unassisted off a deflection. It was Acosta's second goal in his first season with the club and his 74th in 256 career appearances. The former league MVP has yet to add to his 97 career assists.

Collodi, a 23-year-old homegrown product from Plano, Texas, totaled two saves in posting the clean sheet for Dallas. He filled in for regular starter Maarten Paes — on international duty with Indonesia.

Real Salt Lake ended a nine-match winless run on the road its last time out with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

Dallas leads the series 24-15-12 and improves to 10-13-5 in Utah with wins in three of its last four trips.

Dallas has lost both of its home matches but gone 2-0-1 on the road under first-year manager Eric Quill.

Dallas will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

FC Dallas
