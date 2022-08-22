Sister Jean

Loyola's Sister Jean Turns 103, Has Train Stop Named for Her

Sister Jean, 103, rose to fame during Loyola's 2018 Final Four run

By The Associated Press

Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

Loyola's Sister Jean turns 103, has train stop named for her originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got some Chicago hardware with her name on it for her 103rd birthday.

School, city and state leaders celebrated Sunday with the Catholic nun who became something of a folk hero as chaplain for the Loyola men’s basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four in 2018.

A highlight was the renaming in her honor of the Chicago train station plaza at the Loyola campus. Students and visitors will pass by a large sign marking it as “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Loyola officials praised Sister Jean, who was dressed in school colors of maroon and gold, as a mentor to generations of students.

When asked what she’s looking forward to in the upcoming school year, Sister Jean’s answer was simple: “Just being with the students. I just love being at Loyola.”

She called the plaza dedication “very special” and gave her secrets to longevity: “I eat well. I pray well — I hope I pray well — and I sleep well.”

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

5 mins ago

Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call

Sister Jean 1 hour ago

Loyola's Sister Jean Turns 103, Has Train Stop Named for Her

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Sister JeanNCAAMarch MadnessLoyola University
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us