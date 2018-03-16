Loyola Celebrates Buzzer-Beater March Madness Upset Win

The 11-seed Loyola Ramblers on Thursday advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a dramatic 64-62 win over the 6-seed Miami Hurricanes in Dallas, the Ramblers' first appearance in 33 years. NBC 5's Trina Orlando reports. (Published Thursday, March 15, 2018)

What a victory. The Loyola Ramblers are making headlines nationwide after a dramatic upset win by the No. 11 seed over the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA Tournament Thursday.

An unexpected three-point buzzer-beater lifted them to March Madness victory and it's just what fans in Chicago were looking for.

Social media was buzzing after the game, with plenty of focus on guard Donte Ingram, who hit the game-winning shot.

He's being called a March icon, after picking the perfect spot to sink that final basket - standing on the March Madness logo as he sealed his team's 64-62 victory.

The 6 feet 6 inches tall senior is one of six players from Illinois on Loyola's roster, and a proud graduate of Simeon Career Academy, a Chicago Public School on the city's South Side.

"It's a great feeling," Ingram said after the game. "I thank Marcus you know, for making that pass. Any one of us could have hit that shot but I was just fortunate enough to be in that position. When I seen the shot and I had space, I was confident."

Chicago Public Schools gave Ingram a shoutout on Twitter after the game, while plenty of other notable names - including former President Barack Obama - joined in on social media to cheer for the Ramblers.

But for one of Loyola's biggest fans - Thursday's victory came as no surprise.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team's 98-year-old chaplain, prays with the players before the games and gives them scouting reports during the day.

She was in Dallas to see the team's dramatic win and she said she was more thankful than shocked.

"Thank God, thank God you did it, because we knew we would do it," Sister Jean said after the game.

"When we were in the locker room ahead of the game we just knew that we would do this," she continued, adding, "Our team is so great and they don't care who makes the points as long as we win the game."

Sister Jean was already well-known on campus, but she's now a national celebrity - and she said she's already praying for the second round.

Loyola will face No. 3 seed Tennessee next on Saturday, fighting for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.