Louisiana-Lafayette Tops Texas-Arlington 67-64 in Sun Belt

Jalen Dalcourt had 16 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly beat Texas-Arlington 67-64 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Thursday.

Dalcourt shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Greg Williams Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (14-14).

David Azore had 23 points for the Mavericks (11-18), hitting a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left but missing another after a Louisiana turnover.

Patrick Mwamba added 19 points and seven rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had four blocks.

