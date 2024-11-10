NBA

Longtime Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler dies at 62

By The Associated Press

Former Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler, the radio voice of the team from 1998-2019, has died. He was 62.

The Trail Blazers said Wheeler, affectionately called Wheels, passed away on Friday following a long illness.

Wheeler had stints with the Sacramento Kings, the Seattle SuperSonics and the Chicago Bulls before his 21 seasons in Portland.

Known for the exclamation “Boom shakalaka!" Wheeler was named Oregon Sportscaster of the Year in 2007.

“His love for the game and passion for the Trail Blazers came through in every radio call, making each play a thrill for every listener tuning in,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

