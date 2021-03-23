Lone Star Park Hits High Note With Auditions

After skipping last year due to the pandemic, national anthem auditions were back on Tuesday at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

"I was a little bit nervous," said 14-year old Miley Henderson of Edgewood. "I've never done anything like this."

Open call auditions started at 11:30 a.m. as singers tried out for 45 slots to perform the national anthem at the races.

"I used to sing a lot whenever I was little," said 12-year old Rylie Riski of North Richland Hills. "I guess I just kind of came out like that."

Riski's mother said her daughter had been singing as long as she could talk.

"I think that we all need a little bit of hope," Jennifer Riski said. "And a 12-year old singing the national anthem -- that's hope!"

Each singer had two minutes to sing the Star-Spangled Banner acapella. Thirty-four-year-old Jade Mays of Arlington has sung at the park before, and hoped to again.

"The exhilaration that I get performing in front of people, it's something I thrive off. of. It's been a long time because of the pandemic," Mays said. "This just means that we are on the horizon of things kind of going back to what the new normal will be."