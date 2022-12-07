Aaron Judge

Logan Webb Posts Perfect Tweet After Jon Heyman's Aaron Judge Misfire

Judge became one of the highest-paid players in Major League Baseball history on Wednesday morning when he signed a 9-year deal with the New York Yankees

By Tom Dierberger

Webb posts perfect tweet after reporter's Judge misfire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Logan Webb was just like every Giants fan when MLB Network's Jon Heyman took back his premature tweet that Aaron Judge "appears headed to the Giants."

He wasn't too pleased.

Webb was hoping the Giants land Judge, the biggest star on the open market.

Unfortunately, San Francisco failed to land the 2022 American League MVP. After mashing 62 homers for the New York Yankees last season, Judge re-signed in The Bronx on Wednesday morning.

The 9-year contract makes him one of the highest paid players in Major League Baseball.

