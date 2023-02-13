Local Aviator, TTU Grad Leads Historic All-Female Super Bowl Flyover

A crew of all-female U.S. Navy aviators made history Sunday night before the first snap of the Super Bowl.

Seven women piloted the game’s first-ever all-female flyover to commemorate 50 years of women pilots in the U.S. Navy.

Abilene native Arielle Ash led the diamond formation over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., following the national anthem. The formation included two F/A-18F Super Hornets, one F-35C Lightning II and one EA-18G Growler.

Ash, who graduated from Wylie High School, flew one of the Super Hornet fighter jets. The pilot, a 2012 Texas Tech graduate, is now a lieutenant in the Navy.

