Super Bowl

Local Aviator, TTU Grad Leads Historic All-Female Super Bowl Flyover

The U.S. Navy flight commemorated 50 years of women pilots in the U.S. Navy

By Sarah Bahari, The Dallas Morning News

Getty Images

A crew of all-female U.S. Navy aviators made history Sunday night before the first snap of the Super Bowl.

Seven women piloted the game’s first-ever all-female flyover to commemorate 50 years of women pilots in the U.S. Navy.

Abilene native Arielle Ash led the diamond formation over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., following the national anthem. The formation included two F/A-18F Super Hornets, one F-35C Lightning II and one EA-18G Growler.

Ash, who graduated from Wylie High School, flew one of the Super Hornet fighter jets. The pilot, a 2012 Texas Tech graduate, is now a lieutenant in the Navy.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more on Ash from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Getty Images
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: US Navy pilots perform a flyover before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Super Bowl 3 hours ago

No, Rihanna Did Not Get Paid For Her Epic 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Here's Why

Super Bowl 57 3 hours ago

10 Costly Plays That Doomed Eagles Vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl Feb 12

Super Bowl Ads: Watch 2023's Biggest Commercials You May Have Missed

This article tagged under:

Super BowlTexas Tech University
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us