FC Dallas

Lletget scores goal, adds 2 assists as FC Dallas beats DC United

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Sebastian Lletget scored a goal and added two assists, Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored his first goal of the season and FC Dallas beat D.C. United 4-3 Saturday night.

Asier Illarramendi played an arcing ball-in to the back post and Lletget bounced a header off the ground and into the net to give Dallas (9-11-6) the lead for good at 2-1 in the 21st minute.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

D. C. United's Christian Benteke opened the scoring in the second minute. The 33-year-old Designated Player has 17 goals this season, tied with Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango for most in MLS.

Nkosi Tafari scored in the ninth to make it 1-1 when he side-footed a volley, off a corner kick by Lletget, inside the back post.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Paul Arriola added a goal in the 40th minute, United's David Schnegg answered in the 42nd and Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored in the 44th to make it 4-2.

Jared Stroud bounced a rolling shot from the right side of the area off the back post into the net to cap the scoring in the 48th minute.

D.C. United (6-12-8) played a man down after Boris Enow — who was shown a yellow card in the 34th — was shown a red card in first-half stoppage time.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Texas Rangers 11 mins ago

Rookie Jhonkensy Noel hits three-run homer to push AL Central-leading Guardians past Rangers

Blue Star 25 mins ago

Cowboys' Trey Lance throws 5 picks, Chargers' long TDs pace victory over Dallas

Dallas had four different players score a goal in the same half for the first time since 2019 and just the second since 2010.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FC Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us