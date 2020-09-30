Limited Number of Tickets for NLCS and World Series on Sale Tuesday

A limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands at Globe Life Field for the National League Championship Series and the World Series.
Approximately 11,500 tickets will be available for each game.
Tickets will be sold online starting Tuesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. at MLB.com and texasrangers.com.
This will mark the first time fans are able to attend a game at the brand new ballpark in Arlington and the first time fans can attend any Major League Baseball game this season.
Game one of the NLCS is set for Monday, October 12.
The 116th World Series, which begins on Tuesday, October 20th, will mark the first neutral-site World Series in modern baseball history.
Because of COVID-19 there are some restrictions, listed below.
- Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods. Individuals may purchase a limit of one pod per NLCS and World Series game.
- Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.
- Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.
- No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen.
- Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.
- No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.