Limited Number of Tickets for NLCS and World Series on Sale Tuesday

A limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands at Globe Life Field for the National League Championship Series and the World Series.

Approximately 11,500 tickets will be available for each game.

Tickets will be sold online starting Tuesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. at MLB.com and texasrangers.com.

This will mark the first time fans are able to attend a game at the brand new ballpark in Arlington and the first time fans can attend any Major League Baseball game this season.

Game one of the NLCS is set for Monday, October 12.

The 116th World Series, which begins on Tuesday, October 20th, will mark the first neutral-site World Series in modern baseball history.

Because of COVID-19 there are some restrictions, listed below.