Limited Dallas Cowboys Single Game Tickets On Sale Monday

The Dallas Cowboys will put all remaining 2020 single game tickets on sale to the general public on Monday at noon.

A limited number of tickets for all home games will be available following the presale offered to Dallas Cowboys Season Ticket Holders.

Tickets are subject to availability and will be limited to six per game. Starting at $89, tickets can be purchased on www.dallascowboys.com or www.SeatGeek.com.

Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks, or "pods," in order to maintain social distance between groups.

According to the Dallas Cowboys, fans are required to maintain pod integrity and only transfer tickets to family or friends within their trusted group.

Each ticket holder should have their own digital ticket on their mobile device. Standing room only tickets are not available at this time.