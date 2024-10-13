WNBA

Liberty evens WNBA Finals with Game 2 win over Lynx

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton came up clutch for New York

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Liberty are back in it.

After a narrow overtime loss in Game 1, New York bounced back Sunday in Game 2 with a robust 80-66 double-digit win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Breanna Stewart, as usual, was everywhere for the Liberty, posting a game-high 21 points on 7 of 18 shooting to go with eight rebounds, seven steals, five assists and a block.

But it wasn't Stewart or co-star Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 15 points, that emerged as the Liberty's hero on the day. Instead, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton dropped her best scoring performance since July 6, right before the Paris Olympics.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The 30-year-old came up clutch with 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting overall, including a healthy 4 of 6 clip from long range. She added two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Jonquel Jones rounded out New York's double-digit scorers with 14 points, adding nine rebounds, as well.

Whereas New York converted on 11 of 24 (45.8%) of its triples, the Lynx suffered a different story. Minnesota hit on just 6 of 20 deep attempts, with Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier leading the team's scoring column with 16 points.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

2 mins ago

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson appears to suffer severe leg injury vs. Cowboys

NASCAR 11 mins ago

Who won the NASCAR race in Charlotte? Here's who was cut from the playoffs

Collier, who shot 7 of 12 overall, also had eight rebounds, four steals and three assists, with Courtney Williams (15) and Alanna Smith (14) the only other notable scorers.

Game 3 will head to Minnesota on Wednesday, with tipoff slated for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

From historic individual performances to skyrocketing attendance and viewership, here are the eye-popping numbers you need to know from the 2024 WNBA regular season.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us