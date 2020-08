Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-97 Sunday and eliminated Dallas from the playoffs with a 4-2 series win.

The postseason series was the first for Dallas' Luka Doncic, who finished with 38 points Sunday, playing without Kristaps Porzingis for the third straight game due to a knee injury.

Paul George and Ivica Zubac each added 15 points for Los Angeles, while Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 for Dallas.